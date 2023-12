The official Juventus YouTube channel shared the highlights of the team’s 2-1 win over Frosinone in Saturday’s early Serie A kickoff.

Kenan Yildiz stole the limelight with a delightful goal on his full senior debut. The 18-year-old skipped past his markers before beating Stefano Turati at the near post.

Jaime Baez delivered the equalizer for the hosts, but Dusan Vlahovic came off the bench to head home the winner, with Weston McKennie providing the assist with an exquisite cross.