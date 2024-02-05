The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the highlights from the club’s Derby d’Italia defeat at the hands of Inter.

The Nerazzurri dominated possession and eventually found the breakthrough courtesy of an own-goal from Federico Gatti, much to the delight of the home supporters at San Siro.

The Bianconeri defender tried to atone himself with a long-range effort but it went wide by a whisker.

Wojciech Szczesny managed to keep the Old Lady in the match by producing two world-class saves, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the defeat.