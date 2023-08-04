On Thursday, Juventus closed their US pre-season tour with an impressive win over Real Madrid. The Bianconeri emerged victorious in the friendly played in Orlando.

Moise Kean pounced on the rebound to put the Old Lady in the lead in the very first minute of the match. Timothy Weah doubled his side’s lead after combining with his compatriot Weston McKennie.

Vinicius Junior pulled one back for Carlo Ancelotti’s men. Nonetheless, Dusan Vlahovic announced his return to the pitch with a late goal that sealed the win.