Video – The highlights from Juventus-Inter in the first leg of Coppa Italia semi-final

April 5, 2023 - 9:00 am

At the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Juventus hosted Inter for the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. Unfortunately, the match ended with ugly scenes, including brawls, red cards and alleged racist insults from the crowds in attendance.

As for the action on the pitch, the Bianconeri waited until the 83rd minute to grab the lead through Juan Cuadrado, but they just couldn’t hold on to their advantage until the final whistle, as Gleison Bremer’s handball gifted Romelu Lukaku a last-minute spot-kick that secured the equalizer for the Nerazzurri.

