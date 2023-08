On Wednesday, Juventus held an internal friendly contest between the first team and the Next Gen squad.

Max Allegri’s men easily brushed aside their young colleagues with eight unanswered goals.

Dusan Vlahovic led the way with an early brace (penalty and freekick). But it was Kaio Jorge who stole the show with a spectacular return from injury.

The Brazilian completed a majestic hattrick while Moise Kean, Arkadiusz Milik and Dean Huisjen were also on the scoresheet.