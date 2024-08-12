On Sunday afternoon, Juventus met Atletico Madrid in their final pre-season friendly of the summer. The encounter took place in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The two sides traded jabs in the first half, but neither was able to break the deadlock. Dusan Vlahovic was particularly wasteful for the Italian giants.

After the break, Joao Felix put the Spaniards in the lead with a clinical finish, while Angel Correa made it 2-0 from the spot.

The Bianconeri faithful will be hoping for a more convincing display when the Serie A campaign kicks off next Monday.

Thiago Motta’s men will host Como at the Allianz Stadium on Matchday One.