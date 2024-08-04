The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the highlights from last night’s 2-2 draw against Brest in the club’s first friendly of the season.

While the first half ended goalless, the second period proved to be a much more entertaining affair, beginning with an opening goal for the French side courtesy of Mahdi Camara.

Manuel Locatelli then won a spot kick that was converted into a goal by Dusan Vlahovic. Afterwards, the Brazilian contingent came off the bench, and new signing Douglas Luiz made an immediate impact by picking up the unmarked Danilo on the corner kick to put the Old Lady in the lead.

However, Brest beat the offside trap on the counter attack to grab a late equalizer through Alex Cambian.