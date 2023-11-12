On Saturday evening, Juventus kept their winning streak intact by collecting their fifth victory in a row, this time at Cagliari’s expense.

The Bianconeri had the bulk of the chances but had to wait until the second half to open the scoring. Filip Kostic provided a sublime cross from a dead ball that was met by the towering header of Gleison Bremer.

Daniele Rugani then doubled the Old Lady’s lead with a scrappy goal but the Isolani pulled one back through Alberto Dossena.

Check out all the match highlights in the video below.