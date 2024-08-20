The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded the highlights from last night’s 3-0 win over Como in what was deemed to be the beginning of a new and promising era for the club under the guidance of Thiago Motta.

Samuel Mbangula presented himself to the Allianz Stadium crowd with a brilliant strike to open the scoring. Timothy Weah then smashed home the second despite sporting an injury.

Dusan Vlahovic thought he had scored by was denied by the most marginal of offside calls which occurred during the buildup.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady still got her third of the evening thanks to Andrea Cambiaso’s clever shot.