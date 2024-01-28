The official Juventus YouTube channel posted the highlights from the club’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Empoli on Saturday evening.

The Bianconeri were looking to collect a routine win over the Serie A strugglers but Arkadiusz Milik thwarted their mission by receiving his marching orders in the 18th minute for an avoidable challenge.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Dusan Vlahovic pounced on a loose ball from a corner kick to put the Old Lady in the lead.

Nevertheless, Tommaso Baldanzi came off the bench to restore parity with a precise shot that crept into the bottom corner.