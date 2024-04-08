The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the highlights from last night’s win over Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri were dominant in the first half and even managed to put the ball at the back of the net on four occasions, but only Federico Gatti’s strike stood, while the others were ruled out for offside.

In the second half, Max Allegri’s men left the initiative to the Viola who came extremely close through Nico Gonzalez’s curler, but Wojciech Szczesny saved the day with an superb stop.