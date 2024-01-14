The official Juventus YouTube channel posted the highlights from the 4-0 victory over Frosinone in the Coppa Italia quarter-final.

Fabio Miretti earned a spot kick, allowing Arkadiusz Milik to score his first strike in months. This opened the Pole’s appetite for goals, so he bagged another two thanks to brilliant assists from Weston McKennie and Manuel Locatelli.

Yet, it was Kenan Yildiz who delivered the most spectacular strike of the evening, pouncing on McKennie’s cross with a wonderful volley.

The Bianconeri have now advanced the the semi-final where they’ll take on Lazio in a double-header.