The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the highlights from the club’s dramatic 3-2 win over Frosinone.

Dusan Vlahovic broke the deadlock early on, but the visitors stunned the Allianz Stadium by turning the match upside down through Walid Cheddira and Marco Brescianini.

Nevertheless, the Serbian striker dragged the Bianconeri back with a swift equalizer before providing the assist for Daniele Rugani who snatched the win in the 95th minute with a clinical finish from a very tight angle.