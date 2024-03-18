The official Juventus YouTube channel posted a video showing the highlights from yesterday’s stalemate against Genoa.

The Bianconeri faithful who gathered at the Allianz Stadium were counting on a positive result that brings the club back to winning ways. But instead, it was another underwhelming outing from Max Allegri’s side.

Dusan Vlahovic came close on a couple of occasions but couldn’t direct his headers goalwards. His day ended with a red card for dissent.

Moise Kean came off the bench and had the biggest chance of the match, but bad luck is still hunting him this season, with his shot denied by the post.