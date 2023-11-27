On Sunday night, Juventus and Inter clashed heads for the first time this season. The big showdown at the Allianz Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw.

Federico Chiesa wasted the first big chance of the match but made up for it by providing the assist for Dusan Vlahovic who drilled a low shot past Yann Sommer.

However, the Bianconeri’s lead didn’t last long, as Max Allegri’s men allowed too much space at the back for their rivals on a particular play that culminated in an equalizer courtesy of Lautaro Martinez.