On Thursday night, Juventus played their first friendly of the US tour when they met their Serie A rivals Milan at the Dignity Health Sports Park In Los Angeles.

The match ended 2-2 in normal time, as shaky set-piece defending resulted in all four goals. The two clubs then headed to penalty shootouts to determine the winner.

The Bianconeri emerged victorious 4-3. Carlo Pinsoglio pulled off a could of saves while Matias Soulé scored the final kick.