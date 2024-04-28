The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the highlights from Saturday’s stalemate against Milan at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Bianconeri dominated the action from start to finish, but just couldn’t put the ball past the Rossoneri’s backup goalkeeper Marco Sportiello who truly stepped up to the plate following Mike Maignan’s injury during the pre-match warm-ups.

The veteran custodian denied Dusan Vlahovic twice, while also pulling off a miraculous double save against Filip Kostic and Danilo in the second period.

Arkadiusz Milik came off the bench and almost emerged as the hero once more, but his header whistled past the post, as the match ended 0-0.