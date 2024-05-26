The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the highlights from the club’s final fixture of the campaign, which ended with a 2-0 win over Monza.

The Bianconeri dominated the action from the start and eventually broke the deadlock in the 26th minute through Federico Chiesa.

Two minutes later, Nicolo Fagioli’s corner kick was headed home by Alex Sandro who was making his last appearance for the club.

The Brazilian veteran then left his place on the pitch in tears during the second half, while Tiago Djalo made his much-anticipated debut.

The 33-year-old then made a lap of honor, saluting the supporters at the Allianz Stadium.