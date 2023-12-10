The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the highlights from Friday night’s victory over Napoli.

The visitors had two glorious chances in the first half, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia placed his shot in the stands while Wojciech Szczesny pulled off an exceptional save against Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

In the second period, Federico Gatti headed home header to cement himself as the ultimate hero for the second weekend in a row.

The Bianconeri defended the result until the final whistle while the Partenopei failed to produce dangerous chances.