The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the highlights from last night’s goalless draw against Roma in the closing curtain of Serie A Round 3.

Admittedly, the match witnessed very few chances on either side. The Bianconeri only threatened Mile Svilar with a miss-hit shot from Dusan Vlahovic late in the first half, but the Serbian goalkeeper did enough to parry it away.

Thiago Motta’s men had the upper hand in the second period, but couldn’t forge any memorable opportunities.

Roma left-back Angelino came the closest to breaking the deadlock with a low drive that left Michele Di Gregorio stranded, but it whistled past the post.