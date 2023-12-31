The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded the highlights from last night’s 1-0 win over Roma at the Allianz Stadium.

The two sides clashed heads in the final fixture of 2023. They both had their chances in the first half, but the score remained goalless after 45 minutes.

In the second period, Adrien Rabiot immediately found the breakthrough for the Old Lady thanks to a brilliant backheel assist from Dusan Vlahovic.

Max Allegri’s men then closed the gates to secure yet another Corto-Muso win.