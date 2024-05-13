The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the highlights from yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Salernitana.

The Bianconeri found themselves trailing following an abysmal first half. Nicolo Pierozzi scored the opener for the visitors with a header that beat Wojciech Szczesny.

Max Allegri’s men hit the post three times through Dusan Vlahovic, Andrea Cambiaso and Fabio Miretti, but eventually escaped with a disappointing draw thanks to Adrien Rabiot’s equalizer in added time.

This proved to be enough to seal Champions League qualification following Roma’s defeat in Bergamo later in the evening.