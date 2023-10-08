On Saturday evening, Juventus toppled Torino in the Derby della Mole with two unanswered goals, despite the absence of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.

Following a goalless first half, the Bianconeri broke the deadlock immediately after the break as Federico Gatti pounced on a post-corner chaos to put his first attempt just over the line before confirming his goal on the rebound.

The second goal also came from a Filip Kostic corner kick. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic exited his goal in an attempt to clear it, but Arek Milik beat him to the ball, directing it towards the empty net.