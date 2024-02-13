The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded a video containing the highlights from last night’s shocking defeat at the hands of Udinese.

Max Allegri’s men had their chances in the early going, but Arkadiusz Milik failed to put the ball in the back of the net.

Instead, it was the visitors who pounced on a botched clearance from Alex Sandro to take the lead in the 25th minute through Lautaro Gianetti.

The Bianconeri failed to mount an onslaught in the second half as they slipped to their first home defeat of the season.