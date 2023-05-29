Chiesa Theo
Club News

Video – The highlights from Juve’s 0-1 defeat to Milan

May 29, 2023 - 8:30 am

Sadly for Juventus, their last home fixture of the season ended in defeat, as Olivier Giroud’s towering header was enough to seal three valuable points that secured Milan’s Champions League qualification.

Max Allegri’s men were the better side in the first half and had the bulk of the chances, with Angel Di Maria wasting the most glorious chance before finding themselves trailing in the 40th minute.

The Bianconeri failed to produce a proper reaction in the second period, almost resigning to their fate.

