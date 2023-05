At the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Juventus secured a third win on the trot at the expense of their guests Cremonese.

While the Bianconeri managed to dominate possession from the get-go, they had to wait until the second half to find the back of the net.

In an interesting twist, Nicolò Fagioli broke the deadlock against his former teammates while Gleison Bremer nodded home the second goal from a corner kick to seal all three points.