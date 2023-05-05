Video – The highlights from Juve’s 2-1 win over Lecce in midweek

On Wednesday evening, Juventus finally returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Lecce at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Leandro Paredes was the unexpected author of the first goal, opening his account at the club with a direct freekick.

However, the visitors scored an equalizer from the spot through Assan Ceesay following an awkward handball on Danilo.

Nevertheless, Dusan Vlahovic ended his goal-drought in spectacular fashion, pulling off the winner from a sensational half-volley.