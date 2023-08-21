Last night, Juventus kicked off their Serie A campaign with a resounding victory over Udinese away from home.

Federico Chiesa opened the scoring as early as the second minute with a low drive. Dusan Vlahovic provided the assist for the first before converting the second from the spot.

Before halftime, Chiesa and Andrea Cambiaso combined brilliantly on the left to tee up Adrien Rabiot who nodded home the third.

The Bianconeri dropped deep in the second half, but Wojciech Szczesny’s heroics secured the first clean sheet of the season.