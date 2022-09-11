Paredes Ramos Verratti
Video – The highlights from Juve’s away defeat against PSG

September 11, 2022 - 2:00 pm

On Tuesday, Juventus kickstarted their Champions League campaign in an exceptionally tough away fixture at le Parc des Princes.

Expectedly, Paris Saint Germain had the upper hand, and Kylian Mbappé rocked Mattia Perin’s goal with two fabulous strikes early in the match.

Luckily for Bianconeri supporters, Max Allegri’s men produced an improved display in the second half. Weston McKennie grabbed one back as he directed a cross from Filip Kostic towards goal.

Dusan Vlahovic almost grabbed an equalizer, but Gianluigi Donnarumma made up for his earlier mistake by pulling off a stunning save to preserve his side’s victory.

