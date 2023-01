On Friday night, Juventus suffered a historic defeat at the hands of league leaders Napoli in an early Scudetto showdown. The Partenopei dismantled their opponents in a brutal fashion, ending the match in a 5-1 hammering.

Victor Osimhen scored a personal brace while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was the star of the show with one goal and two assists to his name.

So here are the highlights from a sorrowful evening for the Old Lady at the Maradona Stadium.