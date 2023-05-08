Iling-Junior
Video – The highlights from Juve’s crucial away win over Atalanta

May 8, 2023

On Sunday’s early kick-off, Juventus snatched a well-deserved 2-0 victory over their hosts Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

While the first half was less than inspiring, the Bianconeri broke the deadlock early in the second half through Samuel Iling-Junior who scored his maiden Juventus goal on his full debut.

While the Orobici surged forward looking for an equalizer, it was the Old Lady who scored again in the final minute, as Dusan Vlahovic had the last laugh after getting racially abused by a section of the crowd.

