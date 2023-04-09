Video – The highlights from Juve’s defeat at the hands of Lazio

On Saturday night, Juventus received their sixth defeat of the Serie A campaign as they came away empty-handed from their trip to Rome.

Lazio took an early lead through a controversial goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but Adrien Rabiot rapidly replied before the end of the first half.

In the second period, the Biancocelesti restored their lead with a fabulous team-goal courtesy of Mattia Zaccagni, while the Bianconeri wasted a few good chances to equalize, so the final result remained 2-1.