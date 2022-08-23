Video – The highlights from Juve’s disappointing away draw to Sampdoria

After starting the campaign with an encouraging home win at Sassuolo’s expense, Juventus had to settle for a point as they failed to inspire during their first trip of the season.

Sampdoria even had the best chance of the match when Mehdi Leris found himself in front of Mattia Perin, but the latter managed to pull off a fantastic save.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri only manage to create few chances, but Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic were both denied by Emil Audero, while VAR intervened to disallow Adrien Rabiot’s goal.