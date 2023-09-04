On Sunday, Juventus emerged victorious from their Tuscan trip, securing a 2-0 win over their hosts Empoli.

Danilo’s determined effort put the Bianconeri in front in the 24th minute. Dusan Vlahovic could have doubled the lead but his spot kick was too feeble to beat Etrit Berisha.

Late in the match, Arkadiusz Milik put Federico Chiesa through on goal and the latter managed to keep his footing and slide the ball in the empty net to secure a 2-0 win.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_1njhm0Fdg