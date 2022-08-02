Video – The highlights from Juve’s friendly match against Real Madrid

Last Saturday, Juventus and Real Madrid clashed heads in Los Angeles on the final match of the Soccer Champions Tour.

The Bianconeri struggled to make an impact against the European champions who took an early lead from the spot. Danilo tripped his compatriot Vinicius Junior inside the box, and although Mattia Perin guessed it right, Karim Benzama’s perfect execution left him with no chance.

Marco Asensio then doubled the lead in the second half, as Max Allegri’s men ended their US tour on a low note.