Following their win over Arsenal in North London, Juventus earned their second friendly victory during the winter break, this time at the expense of Rijeka at the Allianz Stadium. The encounter took place behind closed doors last Thursday.

In the first half, Filip Kostic put Moise Kean twice through on goal, but the latter missed two sitters. Nonetheless, the striker made up for it by snatching the winner in the second period, albeit he needed two attempts to bury it in goal.