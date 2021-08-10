Club News

Video – The highlights from Juve’s Gamper Trophy defeat against Barcelona

August 10, 2021 - 5:00 pm

After beating Cesena and Monza in the first two friendly matches of pre-season, Juventus faltered in their first real test, losing against Barcelona by three unanswered goals.

The Catalans dominated the encounter from start to finish, with the Bianconeri players struggling to find their rhythm as many of them had just returned from their summer vacations.

Even when the Italians managed to threaten the Blaugrana’s goal, they were denied by an old friend, as Neto made one crucial save after another, earning the man of the match recognition in the process.

