Video – The highlights from Juve’s horrendous defeat in Empoli

May 23, 2023 - 9:00 am

On a nightmarish Monday evening, Juventus were battered by their hosts Empoli at the Carlo Castellani Stadium in what a devastating blow for their remaining Champions League hopes.

The Bianconeri entered the pitch shell-shocked after receiving the news of a 10-point deduction. The Azzurri scored twice in the first half and added a third early in the second period.

Federico Chiesa’s 85th minute could have been the start of a late comeback, but it was Empoli who added a fourth goal to secure a historic 4-1 win.

