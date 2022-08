Last Sunday, Juventus hosted Atletico Madrid at the Continassa training ground, but it was the visitors who dominated the match from start to finish.

Alvaro Morata beat the offside trap to break the deadlock against his former teammates. Wojciech Szczesny made a stunning save against Koke before denying Joao Felix from the spot.

Nonetheless, the Spaniards continued their routing, with another two strikes from Morata and last-gasp goal from Matheus Cunha to end the match 4-0.