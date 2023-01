Well, they did it again. Juventus were supposed to avenge their September defeat at the U-Power Stadium, but instead suffered another loss at the hands of Monza.

Raffaele Palladino’s men scored three goals in the first half. While the first was disallowed by VAR due to a marginal offside, the next two stood.

In the second half, Max Allegri rang the changes, but the result remained intact, as Michele De Gregorio pulled off three fantastic saves to earn a well-deserved clean sheet.