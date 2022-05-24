Video – The highlights from Juve’s last round defeat in Florence

Unfortunately for Juventus fans, we were forced to witness one last horror show from Max Allegri’s men before the end of the season, as Fiorentina booked their spot in the Europa Conference League at the expense of a feeble Bianconeri side that failed to produce a single dangerous chance throughout the match,

The Tuscans broke the deadlock at the end of the first half when Alfred Duncan pounced on a scramble inside the box, while Nico Gonzalez added the second in the dying minutes as he converted from the spot.