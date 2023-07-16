Video – The highlights from Juve’s mini-match: Vlahovic and Iling on target

On Saturday, Juventus held their first open training session of the season. The Bianconeri began their pre-season preparations on Monday, so they decided to invite the fans to attend training yesterday.

The session featured a 45-mins mini-match between the ranks. It ended in a 1-1 draw. Dusan Vlahovic broke the deadlock with an unstoppable drive with his left foot. However, Samuel Iling-Junior produced the equalizer following some neat dribbling.

The club’s official YouTube channel provided us with the highlights from Saturday’s training match.