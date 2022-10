On Saturday, Juventus managed to collect their third Serie A win on the trot at the expense of Lecce.

While the encounter at Via del Mare was perhaps lacking in terms of highlights, Nicolò Fagioli made up for it by scoring a fantastic curler in the second half which proved to the solitary difference between the two sides.

The hosts pushed for a late equalizer, but the post salvaged a timely victory for the Bianconeri.