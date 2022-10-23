Video – The highlights from Juve’s resounding win over Empoli

On Friday, Juventus banked on the momentum gained from the Derby della Mole victory to earn their second win on the trot at the expense of the hapless Empoli.

Max Allegri’s men dominated the action from start to finish. Moise Kean was in fine form, breaking the deadlock early thanks to an assist from Filip Kostic.

In the second half, the two combined for another goal which was ruled out for a marginal offside.

Regardless, the Bianconeri still did the damage through Weston McKennie’s header, followed by a late brace from Adrien Rabiot, ending the match with four unanswered goals.