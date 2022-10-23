Club News

Video – The highlights from Juve’s resounding win over Empoli

October 23, 2022 - 8:30 am

On Friday, Juventus banked on the momentum gained from the Derby della Mole victory to earn their second win on the trot at the expense of the hapless Empoli.

Max Allegri’s men dominated the action from start to finish. Moise Kean was in fine form, breaking the deadlock early thanks to an assist from Filip Kostic.

In the second half, the two combined for another goal which was ruled out for a marginal offside.

Regardless, the Bianconeri still did the damage through Weston McKennie’s header, followed by a late brace from Adrien Rabiot, ending the match with four unanswered goals.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Kean, Cuadrado and the most interesting stats registered in Juve-Empoli

October 23, 2022
Vlahovic

“One step at a time,” Vlahovic sends a message after Juventus’ victory

October 22, 2022
Samuel Iling-Junior

Samuel Iling-Junior gives his reaction to Juventus debut

October 22, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.