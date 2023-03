Last Sunday, Juventus completed a memorable feat by beating Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza, thus completing a league double against the arch-rivals while preserving two clean sheets.

Despite all the controversy that surrounded the goal, Filip Kostic took his shot brilliantly, and his strike was the solitary difference between the clubs at the final whistle.

The Bianconeri harried their opponents on counter attacks in attempts to add to their lead, but the final result remained 1-0.