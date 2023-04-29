Dimarco Inter Juventus
Video – The highlights from Juve’s shambolic second-leg display against Inter

April 29, 2023 - 6:00 pm

Following a closely-contested draw in the first leg, Juventus failed to show up for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Inter booked their spot in the final thanks to Federico Dimarco’s early goal, while the Bianconeri failed to produce a reaction despite trailing for the vast majority of the match.

The club’s official YouTube channel posted a video containing the highlights of Wednesday’s encounter, and it shows how Max Allegri’s men hardly created a decent goal-scoring opportunity for the entire match.

