Video – The highlights from Juve’s tough win in Verona

Last Thursday, Juventus collected their fifth Serie A win in a row as Moise Kean’s solitary goal against Hellas Verona was enough to bring all three points home.

The encounter at the Bentegodi Stadium was a cagey affair for the most part, and the Bianconeri struggled to create chances.

Thankfully, fortune was on our side as Kean’s scrappy effort was deflected into the net, while VAR stood on our side when the hosts had penalty appeals on two separate occasions.

Finally, Alex Sandro took one for the team, earning himself a red card when preventing Kevin Lasagna from going straight towards Mattia Perin’s goal.