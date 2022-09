After back-to-back draws, Juventus returned to the win column when they hosted Spezia at the Allianz Stadium last night.

While the highlights of the evening were few and far between, Max Allegri’s men did the job thanks to another stunning freekick from Dusan Vlahovic and a clinical finish from Arek Milik late in the match.

For his part, Fabio Miretti was arguably the best performer of the evening, and he provided the assist for the Pole’s maiden Juventus goal.