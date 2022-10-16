Video – The highlights from Juve’s win over Torino

On Saturday evening, Torino hosted Juventus in the famous Derby della Mole. While the match was initially a cautious affair, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic had to pull off three successive saves to prevent the Bianconeri from scoring.

In the second half, Manuel Locatelli tested the Serbian goalkeeper with a dangerous shot that bounced off the pitch. But it was Dusan Vlahovic who eventually sealed the encounter in the Old Lady’s favor by latching onto Danilo’s header to score the solitary goal of the match.