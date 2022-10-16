Vlahovic
Club News

Video – The highlights from Juve’s win over Torino

October 16, 2022 - 8:00 am

On Saturday evening, Torino hosted Juventus in the famous Derby della Mole. While the match was initially a cautious affair, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic had to pull off three successive saves to prevent the Bianconeri from scoring.

In the second half, Manuel Locatelli tested the Serbian goalkeeper with a dangerous shot that bounced off the pitch. But it was Dusan Vlahovic who eventually sealed the encounter in the Old Lady’s favor by latching onto Danilo’s header to score the solitary goal of the match.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Vlahovic Torino Juventus

Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s hard-earned Derby victory

October 16, 2022

Messi sends a message to Di Maria over his World Cup chances

October 15, 2022
Arthur

Arthur breaks his silence after another injury setback

October 15, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.