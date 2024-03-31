The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the highlights from last night’s last-gasp defeat at the hands of Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Bianconeri were hoping to end their woeful streak with a positive result in the capital, but it was the home side that produced the majority of the chances.

Aside from Federico Chiesa’s low drive in the first half, the visitors never truly threatened to score.

In the end, the Aquile pulled off a deserved winner courtesy of Adam Maurisic, just seconds before the final whistle.